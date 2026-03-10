SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced an upcoming speed limit change on US 50 Business.
According to officials, US 50 Business between Civic Avenue and Hobbs Road will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH beginning on Friday, March 13.
SHA says the speed reduction follows a traffic study conducted on the 2.7-mile stretch of road that indicated the reduction would improve safety for all highway users. Drivers can expect to see signs displaying the new 45 MPH limit in the coming days.
"SHA appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system," SHA officials said in a statement on Tuesday. "Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone."