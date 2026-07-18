DELMARVA - Powerful summer storms rolled through the peninsula Saturday evening, and left some Delmarvans without power.
As of 9:50 p.m. July 18, Delmarva Power is reporting 1,321 customers with no power in Sussex County, and 15 without in Kent County. In Maryland, they are reporting 150 out in Dorchester, 48 in Wicomico, 15 in Worcester, 30 in Talbot, 14 in Somerset, and 9 in Caroline counties.
Delaware Electric Co-op is reporting 1,039 customers without power in Sussex County, and 531 out in Kent County. Officials with the company say crews will continue to work until all customers have their power back. They say crews are working on four broken poles.
Choptank Electric Co-op is reporting 117 out in Somerset County, 111 in Wicomico, 107 in Talbot, 17 in Caroline, and 4 in Dorchester. Officials with the company say there is an extended outage in the Princess Anne area due to broken infrastructure from the storm. They say crews are on site, working as quickly as possible.
Customers are urged to report outages to their utility companies as soon as possible.