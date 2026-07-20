DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced the first confirmed case of measles in the state in over ten years.
According to DPH, an unvaccinated Kent County man tested positive for measles on July 20. Officials say they are conducting extensive contact tracing in order to identify anyone who may have been exposed. Those identified will be asked if they have been vaccinated and provided with educational resources, DPH says.
DPH is now encouraging Delawareans to confirm their vaccination status and their children’s. Neighbors can visit the DelVAX Public Portal to view their status and can also contact their primary health care provider.
Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, a runny nose and pink eye. A rash typically develops three to five days after symptoms begin, starting on the face before spreading down the body. The highly contagious virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets or through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.
Measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death.
Anyone experiencing possible symptoms should contact a health care provider immediately. DPH recommends notifying the provider or medical transport personnel about a potential measles exposure before arriving at a health care facility. People without a provider can contact a public health clinic.
According to DPH, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles in people who are not severely immunocompromised.
Children should receive their first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between ages 4 and 6, according to officials. Anyone who has not received both doses is encouraged to get the missing vaccination as soon as possible.
Vaccinations are available through many pharmacies, health centers, medical providers, and public health clinics. DPH recommends calling ahead to confirm availability.
Health care providers who identify a potential case should call the DPH Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 302-744-4990 during regular business hours. Outside normal business hours, providers can call the state’s 24-hour reporting line at 1-888-295-5156.