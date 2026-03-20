OCEAN CITY, Md. - A dispute between an Ocean City church and town officials over a homeless encampment is drawing attention to broader questions about shelter access and code enforcement, as a new deadline has been set for the tents to be removed.
The Town of Ocean City says tents set up at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church violate local zoning rules. Town Manager Terry McGean said the church had been notified earlier this year and given time to address the issue, but little progress was made toward a long-term solution.
“The tents are a zoning violation,” McGean said. “It really is almost as simple as that.”
McGean said the town has worked with the church for months and has now agreed to extend the deadline for removing the tents to April 1 after the church requested additional time.
“It’s not something we take lightly,” he said. “We understand it’s an admirable goal of the church, but there’s a right way and a wrong way of doing things.”
Church leaders say the encampment was created in response to a growing need after it became illegal last year to sleep on public property in Worcester County. Pastor Jill Williams said the church has been working toward opening an indoor shelter but needs time and resources to make that happen.
The situation has had a direct impact on those staying at the encampment.
One woman currently living there said the tents have provided a critical step toward stability as she works to rebuild her life.
“This facility allowing us the tent is what I need,” Jennifer Foley said. “It’s my leg up for a few months until I can earn the income.”
Foley said she has faced serious health challenges in recent years that have made it difficult to return to work, leaving her without stable housing. She said the encampment has given her a temporary place to stay while she looks for employment.
She also pushed back against common perceptions of homelessness.
“There’s such a stigma on people that are homeless and people that are struggling,” Foley said. “We’re real people who actually are just like them.”
Foley said the timeline to remove the tents raises concerns about what comes next for those staying there.
“Where do we go?” she said. “We would end up walking and we would end up on other properties, potentially.”
McGean said resources are available through the town’s homeless outreach team, which works with local agencies and law enforcement to connect people with services. However, church leaders and those staying at the encampment say not everyone can access those programs.
As the April 1 deadline approaches, the future of the encampment remains uncertain, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing enforcement with the need for accessible shelter options in Ocean City.