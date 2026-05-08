CLAYTON, Del. - A man was killed while attempting to move a large tree branch out of a Kent County cornfield on Thursday, according to Delaware State Police.
Details are currently limited, but authorities say troopers were called to a cornfield on Underwood Corner Road in the Blackiston State Wildlife Area on May 7 at about 1:50 p.m. on reports of a deceased man on a tractor.
Police say the 68-year-old man was attempting to push debris and a large tree branch out of the field using a tractor with a bucket attachment. The branch then snapped backwards, according to DSP, and fatally struck the man.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.