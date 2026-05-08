POLICE LIGHTS

CLAYTON, Del. - A man was killed while attempting to move a large tree branch out of a Kent County cornfield on Thursday, according to Delaware State Police.

Details are currently limited, but authorities say troopers were called to a cornfield on Underwood Corner Road in the Blackiston State Wildlife Area on May 7 at about 1:50 p.m. on reports of a deceased man on a tractor.

Police say the 68-year-old man was attempting to push debris and a large tree branch out of the field using a tractor with a bucket attachment. The branch then snapped backwards, according to DSP, and fatally struck the man.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you