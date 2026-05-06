DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early on May 6th.
They say it happened around 12:44 a.m. in the Unit Block of S. New Street, just south of West Division Street in Dover. Troopers responded to the area for a reported crash. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 2013 Nissan Murano that had struck a tree on the east side of the road.
Officers say they found the driver, identified as 26-year-old Aalyah Casson of Felton, suffering from serious injuries inside the car. Medical aid was given right away by both officers and EMS personnel, but Casson tragically succumbed to her injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Casson was traveling westbound on West Division Street when she turned left onto S. New Street while driving at high speeds. After turning on S. New Street, Casson's car left the roadway and struck a tree. Investigators say they determined Casson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Dover Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Dover PD at 302-736-7111.