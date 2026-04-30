GEORGETOWN, Del. -- DelDOT provided state leaders with an update on several major road construction projects across the state this week, outlining progress in Kent and Sussex counties as well as plans to address congestion near Georgetown.
In Kent County, officials said the East Camden Bypass is now open, with construction expected to wrap up this summer. The west side of the bypass remains under construction but is on track to be completed next summer.
In Dover, work on the Kenton Road project is continuing. Northbound lanes have opened to traffic, and construction on a new roundabout is scheduled to begin this summer.
In Sussex County, transportation officials detailed the next steps for a planned overpass at the intersection of Route 113 and Seashore Highway near Georgetown. The intersection, located between Delaware Technical Community College and nearby shopping centers, is currently controlled by a traffic light and is known for significant congestion.
“It gets very backed up," driver Lisa McNeill said. "When I tried to pull into the shopping center, the traffic was blocking the entrance.”
DelDOT says the proposed overpass, along with expansions to nearby roadways, is intended to reduce traffic delays and improve safety. Officials said the intersection is one of the most dangerous in the area, prompting calls from some drivers for improvements.
"It will absolutely help. This area is very congested with all of the development. The Millsboro Bypass helped that area," McNeill said.
The project is estimated to cost $108 million, according to DelDOT.
“I think we're spending a lot of our time and money to satisfy tourists," driver Ron West said.
West, a lifelong Sussex County resident, said while the project may ease congestion, it also reflects broader concerns about development in the area.
“From one perspective, I see that it’s going to help the traffic situation somewhat, not totally," West said. "On the other hand, we're paving over Sussex County. We'll never get it back.”
DelDOT officials said utility work for the project is already underway, with construction on the overpass expected to begin sometime this summer.
Those interested in more information on the project should visit DelDOT's website.