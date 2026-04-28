PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Somerset County on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old highway worker from Delmar.
Police say troopers were called to northbound US 13 at King Miller Road at about 12:40 p.m. on April 28 on reports of a crash. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed that a highway worker was sitting inside a marked Maryland Department of Transportation vehicle while working on a highway maintenance project.
A Dodge Caravan driven by a 31-year-old Salisbury woman struck the rear of the MDOT vehicle for currently unknown reasons, according to police. Both the driver of the Caravan and a passenger were taken to a nearby hospital.
The highway worker in the MDOT vehicle was identified as Dipakkumar Patel, 70, of Delmar, Md. Patel died at the scene, according to authorities.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, lanes were still closed as the crash was investigated. MSP says the results of that investigation will be presented to the Office of the State's Attorney in Somerset County.