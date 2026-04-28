Fatal Somerset County crash

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Somerset County on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old highway worker from Delmar.

Police say troopers were called to northbound US 13 at King Miller Road at about 12:40 p.m. on April 28 on reports of a crash. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed that a highway worker was sitting inside a marked Maryland Department of Transportation vehicle while working on a highway maintenance project.

A Dodge Caravan driven by a 31-year-old Salisbury woman struck the rear of the MDOT vehicle for currently unknown reasons, according to police. Both the driver of the Caravan and a passenger were taken to a nearby hospital.

The highway worker in the MDOT vehicle was identified as Dipakkumar Patel, 70, of Delmar, Md. Patel died at the scene, according to authorities. 

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, lanes were still closed as the crash was investigated. MSP says the results of that investigation will be presented to the Office of the State's Attorney in Somerset County. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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