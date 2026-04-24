Two injured after dump truck collides with tractor-trailer on Route 50 in Wye Mills

WYE MILLS, Md. - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a collision between a dump truck and a tractor-trailer.
Maryland State Police say on Friday, April 24, around 8:50 a.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Route 50 and Route 404. Investigators say a tractor-trailer traveling westbound attempted to make a left turn when it was struck by a dump truck traveling eastbound.
Troopers say the drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles were flown to a local trauma center for treatment of their injuries.
All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were closed to clean up the scene and investigate.