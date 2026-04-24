Two injured after dump truck collides with tractor-trailer on Route 50 in Wye Mills

Photo: WBOC

WYE MILLS, Md. - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a collision between a dump truck and a tractor-trailer.

Maryland State Police say on Friday, April 24, around 8:50 a.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Route 50 and Route 404. Investigators say a tractor-trailer traveling westbound attempted to make a left turn when it was struck by a dump truck traveling eastbound.

Troopers say the drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles were flown to a local trauma center for treatment of their injuries.

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were closed to clean up the scene and investigate.

Tags

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

Recommended for you