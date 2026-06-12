Gun and School Bus (Generic)

Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0

MAGNOLIA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a Magnolia man after they say he pointed a gun at students on a Polytech High School bus earlier this week.

Police say on June 9, at about 8 p.m., a Polytech High School Resource Officer was notified of a cell phone video appearing to show a man pointing a gun at students on a bus. The ensuing investigation revealed that the school bus was driving on Peachtree Run near Millchop Lane in Magnolia earlier that day. Police say a student on the bus sprayed a man on a motorcycle next to the bus with a water gun when the man began yelling at the students, pulled a gun, and pointed it at the students as the bus drove away.

According to investigators, the suspect was identified as Charles McCombs, 62, of Magnolia. McCombs was arrested on Thursday, June 11, and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $48,000 secured bond on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

-Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 6 counts

Charles McCombs

(Delaware State Police)

 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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