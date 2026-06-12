MAGNOLIA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a Magnolia man after they say he pointed a gun at students on a Polytech High School bus earlier this week.
Police say on June 9, at about 8 p.m., a Polytech High School Resource Officer was notified of a cell phone video appearing to show a man pointing a gun at students on a bus. The ensuing investigation revealed that the school bus was driving on Peachtree Run near Millchop Lane in Magnolia earlier that day. Police say a student on the bus sprayed a man on a motorcycle next to the bus with a water gun when the man began yelling at the students, pulled a gun, and pointed it at the students as the bus drove away.
According to investigators, the suspect was identified as Charles McCombs, 62, of Magnolia. McCombs was arrested on Thursday, June 11, and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $48,000 secured bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 6 counts