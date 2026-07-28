Tornado watch 7.28

DELMARVA - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. on Tuesday for Maryland's Eastern Shore and all of Delaware.

In Maryland, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties are all included in the watch. 

The alert was issued by NWS at about 4:20 p.m. on July 28. 

Accomack County, Va., is currently not listed under a tornado watch.

Just before 6 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for parts of Talbot County. That warning expired at 6:15 p.m.

WBOC will continue to monitor the weather over the peninsula. Tune into our broadcasts and download the WBOC Weather App to stay safe and weather aware. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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