DELMARVA - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. on Tuesday for Maryland's Eastern Shore and all of Delaware.
In Maryland, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties are all included in the watch.
The alert was issued by NWS at about 4:20 p.m. on July 28.
Accomack County, Va., is currently not listed under a tornado watch.
Just before 6 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for parts of Talbot County. That warning expired at 6:15 p.m.
WBOC will continue to monitor the weather over the peninsula. Tune into our broadcasts and download the WBOC Weather App to stay safe and weather aware.