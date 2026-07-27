Weather Alert

.Very slow moving thunderstorms are dropping heavy rainfall across the area. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Maryland, including the following counties, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Salisbury, Fruitland, Pocomoke City, Princess Anne, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, Salisbury University, West Pocomoke, Westover, Whitesburg, Eden, Longridge, Lakewood, Cokesbury, Allen, Shad Point, Salisbury-Wicomico and Chesapeake Heights. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&