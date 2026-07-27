Deadly Crash

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash over the weekend in Dover that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.

According to authorities, a Lexus GX entered the right merge lane of northbound Bay Road from exit 93 on July 26 at about 3:10 p.m. Police say the car was speeding and recklessly changing lanes before it drove off the road and struck a median barrier, rolling onto its side.

The driver, a 27-year-old Dover man, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

DSP says Bay Road was closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information on the crash to contact them at 302-698-8451.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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