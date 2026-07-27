DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash over the weekend in Dover that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.
According to authorities, a Lexus GX entered the right merge lane of northbound Bay Road from exit 93 on July 26 at about 3:10 p.m. Police say the car was speeding and recklessly changing lanes before it drove off the road and struck a median barrier, rolling onto its side.
The driver, a 27-year-old Dover man, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
DSP says Bay Road was closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information on the crash to contact them at 302-698-8451.