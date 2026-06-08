DELMAR, Del. - A suspended Delmar Police officer has officially been indicted on multiple counts including official misconduct and unlawful sexual contact following allegations from three victims.
As WBOC previously reported, officer Darrell T. Powell, 27, was arrested in March in connection to multiple alleged incidents of inappropriate comments and touching involving two separate victims. On one occasion, prosecutors say Powell followed one of the victims and pulled them over without giving a reason or asking for license and registration.
Powell was relieved of all police duties on Feb. 26 while an independent investigation was launched, according to the Delaware DOJ.
Prosecutors announced on Monday, June 8, that they had identified a third victim. Officials say Powell was working on an extra-duty assignment at the Delmar Speedway on July 25, 2025, when he responded to a patron’s call for assistance. While responding, prosecutors allege Powell inappropriately touched the woman’s breasts.
Powell has now been indicted on charges of stalking, offensive touching, four counts of unlawful sexual contact, and three counts of official misconduct.
“The alleged actions of this officer are beyond unacceptable” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Rest assured that any misdeeds will be held accountable to the full extent of the law. I continue to be grateful to our prosecutors and our partners in the Seaford Police Department for their dedication to this case, and to the Delmar Police Department for their swift action and cooperation with the investigation.”