DELMAR, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the arrest of a Delmar police officer on multiple charges including official misconduct, stalking, and unlawful sexual contact.
According to the DOJ, an investigation by the Seaford Police Department revealed that officer Darrell T. Powell responded to a shoplifting call at a Delmar, Del. grocery store on Jan. 7, 2026. There, investigators say Powell inappropriately touched and made sexual comments toward a grocery store employee.
That same day, a family member of the employee reported seeing a police patrol vehicle passing the victim’s home multiple times, according to investigators.
Prosecutors say Powell also inappropriately touched a staff member at a local store on Feb. 24, 2026 while he was on duty and had made inappropriate comments to the employee in the months prior to the incident. Powell had also followed the victim home from work and pulled them over without giving a reason or asking for license and registration, according to the DOJ.
Powell was immediately relieved of all police duties on Feb. 26 and the DOJ directed an investigation be conducted by an outside agency. He is currently being held on a $27,500 cash bail.
"No one, regardless of their profession, is above the law – and my office will adhere to that standard as we move forward.” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I’m grateful to our prosecutors and the Seaford Police Department for their work in investigating this case. I want to express my profound gratitude to the victims for their courage in reaching out to law enforcement – and I ask that any further victims or witnesses with information come forward.”
Anyone with additional information or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the DOJ at 302-257-3294.
On Monday, March 23, the Delmar Police Department acknowledged Powell’s arrest and said he had been suspended pending the investigation.
“The Delmar Police Department takes these charges with the utmost seriousness,” the department said. “Our community places its trust in our officers to serve with integrity, professionalism, and respect. Any conduct that violates that trust will not be tolerated.”