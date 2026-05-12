SALISBURY, Md. - An Eastern Shore family, including a Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy and a Princess Anne Police officer, is facing federal and state charges in what prosecutors describe as a coordinated Medicaid fraud scheme.
Prosecutors allege the defendants submitted false claims for mental health rehabilitation and other medical services that were either never provided or improperly billed. Investigators say the alleged scheme involved identity fraud, forged records, and the misuse of Medicaid recipient information to obtain payments from the state.
Corie Lynne Davis, 49, of Salisbury, is a support broker providing information and advice to those with developmental disabilities participating in Medicaid’s Self-Directed Services Program, according to authorities. She is now accused along with six of her daughters, her son-in-law, and her sister-in-law of defrauding a State Health Plan.
According to the attorney general’s office, the indictment alleges the nine defendants used Medicaid recipient information to fraudulently bill the Maryland Medicaid program over an extended period.
“Medicaid is a lifeline for thousands of Marylanders with developmental disabilities, helping them access critical care and live independently in their communities,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said. “Every dollar these defendants allegedly stole is a dollar that cannot go toward the care and support these residents need and deserve. Our Office will always fight to protect Medicaid and the vulnerable Marylanders it serves.”
Among those charged is Ce’Airra R. Davis, identified by authorities as Corie Davis’ daughter and a deputy first class with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday it launched an internal investigation after learning of Davis’ arrest from federal investigators.
In a statement, Sheriff Ronnie Howard said the agency had no prior knowledge of the alleged criminal activity before federal authorities notified the office on May 8. The sheriff’s office said Davis is facing felony charges related to alleged health care fraud and identity fraud.
The sheriff’s office also said administrative action regarding Davis’ employment status has been initiated pending the outcome of both the criminal case and the agency’s internal investigation.
The Princess Anne Police Department also issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that Desmond Lake, Corie Davis’ son-in-law also charged with conspiracy in the sprawling investigation, had been an officer with the department since May of 2022.
“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values of the dedicated men and women who serve this community,” Princess Anne Police Chief Smith said. “Our department holds its members to the highest standards of integrity, and we will continue to hold ourselves accountable to the people we serve.”
In addition to Corie Davis, Ce’Airra Davis, and Lake, Ashley Renee Davis, 25, and Alesha Fay Davis, 29, both of Princess Anne; Selena Lynne Davis, 22, of Salisbury; Destiny Larae Little, 30, of Fruitland; Jocelyn Marie Davis, 28, of Pocomoke City; and Matilda Ann Tull, 64, of Salisbury, face charges including conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud (valued over $1,500), and identity fraud.
Corie Davis also faces an additional charge of making a false statement in an application for public assistance, according to prosecutors.