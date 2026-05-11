FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision near Federalsburg on Friday night that claimed the lives of two men.
Police say they were called to the scene of the crash just before 11:30 p.m. on May 8 on Federalsburg Highway east of Wright Road.
According to investigators, a Chevrolet Camaro was driving east on Federalsburg Highway when it crossed over the broken yellow center line for unknown reasons, striking a Kia Soul driving west head-on. The impact of the crash overturned the Kia into an embankment, according to police, while spinning the Camaro back into the eastbound lane and into a guardrail.
The drivers of both vehicles, a 20-year-old man in the Camaro and a 45-year-old man in the Kia, died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.
MSP says they believe impairment and speeding may have been factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.