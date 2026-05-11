One Killed in Gumboro Crash

(Photo: MGN)

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision near Federalsburg on Friday night that claimed the lives of two men.

Police say they were called to the scene of the crash just before 11:30 p.m. on May 8 on Federalsburg Highway east of Wright Road.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Camaro was driving east on Federalsburg Highway when it crossed over the broken yellow center line for unknown reasons, striking a Kia Soul driving west head-on. The impact of the crash overturned the Kia into an embankment, according to police, while spinning the Camaro back into the eastbound lane and into a guardrail.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 20-year-old man in the Camaro and a 45-year-old man in the Kia, died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

MSP says they believe impairment and speeding may have been factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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