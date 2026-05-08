POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Pocomoke City police are warning businesses and customers to take a closer look at their cash after a recent influx of counterfeit bills.
Corporal Jon Laverty said the issue began about a week ago with an agency in Virginia, but police no longer believe the concern is isolated to one community.
“It’s the entirety of the Eastern Shore,” Laverty said. “Everyone’s a target. From bridge to bridge.”
Laverty said businesses that sell prepaid Visa cards or gift cards have been a primary focus. He said those businesses are vulnerable because someone can use counterfeit cash to load money onto a card and leave before the bill is recognized as fake.
Police said the counterfeit bills they have seized are convincing, but there are some signs people can look for. Laverty said some of the bills feel waxy and do not feel like real currency.
“It doesn’t feel like a paper dollar bill,” Laverty said. “It feels more like printed paper that somebody put ink on top of.”
Laverty said businesses should check large bills whenever possible, including $20, $50 and $100 bills. He said counterfeit detection machines at banks are the most effective option he has seen, but businesses can also use markers or other available methods to inspect bills at the register.
The department is also working with the United States Secret Service, which handles counterfeit currency investigations, as well as other agencies from Virginia to Delaware.
“If you are 100% convinced that it is a fake $50 bill, do not be afraid to seize the 50 and call the police,” Laverty said.
He said if officers determine the bill is real, it will be returned to the rightful owner. If the bill is fake, police will begin an investigation.
Local business owner Lisa Taylor, who owns Christmas Sweet in Pocomoke City, said she saw the police warning online. She said her store rarely receives $50 bills because most purchases are smaller, but she would check one closely if a customer used one.
“I would probably hold it up to the light and look at it just to see if there’s anything odd looking about it,” Taylor said.
Attorney Rachel B. Harris, who owns The Shore Lawyer in Pocomoke City, said she recently dealt with a counterfeit $100 bill during an estate-related payment. She said the bill came from a bank transaction and was later flagged when a contractor tried to use it.
“Technically passing a counterfeit bill is a crime if it’s shown that you knew it was counterfeit,” Harris said.
Harris said people and businesses should not assume every issue will be caught before cash changes hands. She encouraged businesses to check bills, give receipts and train employees on what to look for. Anyone dealing with counterfeit money issues who needs legal assistance can contact Harris, who said she will offer services.
Laverty said the message for the community is simple.
“Check the money in your wallet,” Laverty said. “Check the money at your home.”