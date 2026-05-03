DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Two people were hit in a crosswalk in Dewey Beach early this morning, and then there was a near-miss at the scene while police were investigating later that led to a DUI arrest, according to Dewey Beach police.
Police say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a Toyota was driving down Route 1 near New Orleans Street in Dewey Beach. At the same time, there were two people crossing the road in a marked crosswalk. Police say however the pedestrian-activated flashing yellow lights were not on, and the car did not stop, hitting the two people.
Officers say several Dewey Beach police were in the area already and went to help. They say the 25-year-old man from Lewes who was hit was minorly hurt, brought to a hospital, and released. The 22-year-old woman was very hurt and flown to Christiana Medical Center, where she is being treated. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Florida, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.
Southbound Route 1 was closed for two hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
While police were investigating, they say a Ford was driving south on Route 1 and ignored the officer diverting traffic away from the scene near Saulsbury Street. They say the car nearly hit the officer, then entered the crash scene. Police say multiple first responders had to move out of the way and cross the median to avoid being hit by the car.
Dewey Beach police say officers stopped the car and got the driver out of the vehicle after he tried to lock himself inside. They say he was later identified as 26-year-old Christian McPoyle from Dover. Officers allege they saw signs of impairment from McPoyle.
He was arrested and taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department, where officers say they obtained a search warrant for his blood. McPoyle has charged with the following misdemeanors:
- Reckless endangering 2nd degree
- Resisting arrest
- Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol
- Reckless driving
- Driving while suspended or revoked
- Related traffic offenses
McPoyle was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an intoxication hold.
Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement helped with the investigations. Dewey Beach Police are continuing to investigate the original crash, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.