Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&