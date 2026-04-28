Devilbiss Hall
SALISBURY, Md. -- On Wednesday night, Jared Taylor, who describes himself as an advocate for White people, will speak at Devilbiss Hall on Salisbury University's campus.
 
For those unfamiliar with Taylor's outlook on life, an interview he gave to CNN sheds some light. Taylor was quoted as saying, "diversity is weakness, diversity is a source of tension."
 
Well, those are the viewpoints that Colin McEvers, Chairman of the Maryland College GOP, has invited onto Salisbury's campus.
 
"By bringing him to the university, allowing him to have a Q&A section with students, with faculty, people from the community, really creates an environment for free speech and open dialogue," said McEvers.
 
Now, McEvers didn't just invite Taylor; he fought for him to come to Salisbury.
Taylor had a speaking engagement, organized by McEvers, scheduled for March 9. However, Salisbury University postponed it due to security concerns.
 
To reschedule, McEvers said his organization had to pay more than $2,500 for he said the university called a security fee. McEvers said the fee has been partially covered and that Wednesday night's event is happening.
 
Taylor's second anticipated arrival, however, is not being welcomed with open arms. It's why the Salisbury University College Democrats will host a peaceful demonstration.
 
"I think that having this safe space for people is really, really important, and I just welcome anyone to come out," said Caroline Dagnes, President of the Salisbury University College Democrats.
 
Two events with differing viewpoints will take center stage at Salisbury University on Wednesday night.

Additional Information:

Jared Taylor's event is being held in Room 123 in Devilbiss Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. McEvers said people are encouraged to come and challenge Taylor's viewpoints.
 
McEvers said people must RSVP for the event and can do so by emailing him at colinmcevers05@gmail.com.
 
As for the Salisbury University College Democrats' peaceful demonstration, it will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Devilbiss Lawn.
 
Dagnes says students and community members will have separate sections, and that neighbors will gather by the Sammy Statue.
 
A counter-protest to Taylor's event will follow the peaceful demonstration. 

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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