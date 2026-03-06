SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University has announced the postponement of a Maryland Federation of College Republicans-hosted event featuring controversial speaker and self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor due to security concerns.
Taylor, a man some civil rights groups and media outlets have labeled as a white supremacist, was scheduled to speak at the University on Monday. Taylor founded American Renaissance, a website and former monthly magazine that focuses on topics such as “news and commentary on interracial crime, race differences, white advocacy, Third World immigration, anti-white racism, and white identity,” according to the website.
In an interview with CNN, Taylor previously expressed his belief that “diversity is weakness.”
The speaking event at SU, originally scheduled for Monday, March 9, was organized by Colin McEvers, Chairman of the Maryland College GOP. McEvers said that while he does not agree with all of Taylor’s rhetoric, he believes Taylor has the right to voice his opinions.
“It’s really a free speech event, and it’s all about open dialogue,” McEvers told WBOC on Friday. “Of course, I also think it’s important that we advocate for people that are white.”
“But I think it’s important that we open up that conversation and stop being so guilty and scared about it,” McEvers added.
In a statement on Thursday, McEvers said the purpose of the event was ultimately to encourage open dialogue on campus and challenge “cancel culture.”
Several students expressed their disapproval of the event to WBOC.
“I feel like someone like that has no place talking on this campus,” SU student Rebecca Broomfield said.
In response to the news of Taylor’s scheduled speaking event at SU, the Maryland Republican Party released the following statement on Thursday:
“The Maryland Republican Party was not involved in organizing next week’s MD FCR event or selecting the speaker. The Maryland FCRs are not voting members of the MDGOP, and there is no place for racism in our party. We unequivocally condemn the advertised event and the speaker’s despicable views.
America is a diverse country of patriotic citizens who share the freedoms and protections guaranteed by the Constitution. As we gear up for the 2026 election cycle, MDGOP remains focused on electing conservatives who will fight back against Wes Moore’s tax-and-spend agenda and support policies that make it easier for Marylanders of every race to pursue the American Dream.”
Salisbury University told WBOC on Friday that it did not endorse, sponsor, or support Taylor’s views, but that it must uphold the constitutional principles of free speech and expression. The event was scheduled by an outside group in a rented space on campus, and the University says it does not discriminate against third-party activities legally reserving campus space.
On Friday afternoon, however, SU sent a statement to WBOC saying the event had been postponed:
Since the event was announced three days ago, the level of anticipated attendance, counter-demonstrations, and related security needs has increased significantly, particularly in the past 24 hours. Ensuring the safety of all involved, as well as our greater campus community, requires additional planning and public safety resources that the University is unable to provide on such short notice.
SU remains committed to fostering an environment where open dialogue and the free exchange of ideas can occur, and we respect the rights of individuals to share their opinions. However, the safety of our campus community must take precedence at all times.
McEvers tells WBOC that while he's disappointed by the last-minute cancellation, he understands that safety should be prioritized and says he stands with law enforcement.
"The speaking engagement is being re-scheduled for a time in early April 2026 at Salisbury University," McEvers said. "I will not be deterred by any Democratic politicians, leftist students, members of the community, or anyone who wishes to suppress free speech and open dialogue, especially on a topic as important as white advocacy in Maryland."
McEvers says he is coordinating with SU and will have an update on the event in the next few days.