OCEAN CITY, Md. - Massively popular music festival Oceans Calling has released the upcoming lineup for its fourth year in Ocean City.

The three-day festival is slated to return Sept. 25-27, 2026. Last year’s headliners included Green Day, Lenny Kravitz, O.A.R., Vampire Weekend, Weezer, and a slew of other major musicians and acts.

On March 3, Oceans Calling released the 2026 lineup including:

-Dave Matthews Band

-Hootie & The Blowfish

-Twenty One Pilots

-Gwen Stefani

-Mumford & Sons

-Matchbox Twenty

-311

-Shaggy

-Third Eye Blind

-OAR

-Better Than Ezra

-Everclear

-All Time Low

More information on Oceans Calling 2026 including ticket availability can be found on the festival’s website.

