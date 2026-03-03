OCEAN CITY, Md. - Massively popular music festival Oceans Calling has released the upcoming lineup for its fourth year in Ocean City.
The three-day festival is slated to return Sept. 25-27, 2026. Last year’s headliners included Green Day, Lenny Kravitz, O.A.R., Vampire Weekend, Weezer, and a slew of other major musicians and acts.
On March 3, Oceans Calling released the 2026 lineup including:
-Dave Matthews Band
-Hootie & The Blowfish
-Twenty One Pilots
-Gwen Stefani
-Mumford & Sons
-Matchbox Twenty
-311
-Shaggy
-Third Eye Blind
-OAR
-Better Than Ezra
-Everclear
-All Time Low
More information on Oceans Calling 2026 including ticket availability can be found on the festival’s website.