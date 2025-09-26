OCEAN CITY, Md. - The sand and boardwalk came alive Friday afternoon as thousands of people packed the beach for the start of the Oceans Calling Festival.
The three-day event features more than 30 acts across three stages, bringing national headliners and a wide mix of music fans to the shore. Izzy Escobar opened the day, with bigger names including Green Day, Lenny Kravitz, The Fray and The Black Crowes following throughout the day.
Ocean City Police say the festival is unlike any other because of its location, with the boardwalk, local restaurants and shops all part of the setting. Ashley Miller, public information officer for the Ocean City Police Department, said the crowds bring an energy that is hard to replicate.
“It is definitely a unique atmosphere with our boardwalk, local shops and restaurants all part of the experience,” Miller said. “And at the root of it all, everybody is a music fan and they are here to enjoy a show.”
Police prepared for the influx of people throughout the week, with special focus on traffic and pedestrian safety downtown. Extra officers will be stationed around the venue and along major intersections. The department is also using alternate traffic patterns to keep cars and buses moving once shows wrap up each night.
“Our big focus during this music festival is pedestrian and traffic safety,” Miller said. “You will see a very heavy police presence in the downtown area as we start seeing all those participants coming out.”
Crowds filled the beach early, with lines stretching past food stands and merchandise tents. For many, the festival is about more than just the music.
“It is about being with friends at the beach, seeing our favorite bands all in one place,” said Marissa Parisi, who came to town for the weekend.
The festival runs through Sunday night. Acts are scheduled to play until 11 p.m. each evening, and organizers say buses and the West Ocean City Park and Ride will help keep people moving after the shows.