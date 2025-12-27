NEWARK, Del. - Delaware State Police announced funeral arrangements will be held for the fallen Delaware State Police trooper, Corporal Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, at the University of Delaware in Newark, DE.
DSP say services honoring Snook's life and sacrifice will be held on Monday, Jan. 5 at the University of Delaware Bob Carpenter Center, which is located at 631 S. College Ave., in Newark, DE.
Police officials say there will be a public visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., then a pass and review will be conducted by all uniformed EMS personnel in attendance. They say a memorial service will immediately follow.
Final honors will be presented outside after the service, police say, and all ceremonial events are expected to end around 3 p.m.
Interment will be private and closed to the public and media.
Delaware State Senator Brian Pettyjohn is also organizing a candlelight vigil in Georgetown on Dec. 28 to honor Snook.