GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Senator Brian Pettyjohn is organizing a candlelight vigil this weekend to honor a Delaware State Trooper killed in a shooting in New Castle County on Tuesday.
The trooper was fatally shot at the DMV on Hessler Boulevard near Wilmington on Dec. 23. Authorities also announced the lone gunman was confirmed dead following the incident. Neither the trooper’s nor the suspect’s identities have yet been confirmed by officials as of early Wednesday.
Flags remain at half-staff throughout the First State as Delaware mourns the loss.
Senator Pettyjohn has since created an event page on social media for a candlelight vigil, slated for Sunday, Dec. 28, in Georgetown.
“The Georgetown community understands all too well the profound pain felt by families, friends, and colleagues when those who are charged with protecting us are taken far too soon,” the event’s description reads.
Georgetown, and other communities within Sussex County, still reel from the tragic loss of officers in the line of duty.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West said in a social media post on Wednesday that he had ordered 500 candles for the vigil and asked neighbors to check with their churches to see if they’d donate more.
The candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. in The Circle in Georgetown.