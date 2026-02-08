NANTICOKE, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced a house in Nanticoke was destroyed yesterday after an electrical fire.
Fire officials say the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical failure in an exterior water pump house that was attached to the residence.
The house is located on Hickman Lane.
Three dogs and a cat died in the fire, according to fire officials. They say it took one and a half hours to get the fire under control.
The primary responding fire department was the West Side Volunteer Fire Department.
The owner of the home is being helped by family members.