SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged hit-and-run incident on Tuesday involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.
Police say they were called to Pemberton Drive and Diamondback Drive just after 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 on reports of an ICE agent being struck by a passing car. According to authorities, the suspect driver left the area without stopping to check on the injured agent or speak with other agents at the scene.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says all agents on the scene were wearing clothing and equipment identifying them as law enforcement.
The agent was struck while directing traffic in the area, according to police, and there is no evidence indicating that the agent was struck due to their employment with ICE.
The injured agent was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
On Thursday, Feb. 5, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis confirmed to WBOC that a 62-year-old woman had turned herself in to police in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information on this alleged hit-and-run is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.