SALISBURY, Md. - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Mount Hermon Road. 

Maryland State Police tell WBOC they were called to Mount Hermon Road near Airport Road just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 3 on reports of a crash. 

The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed that a Toyota Camry was driving west on Mount Hermon Road when a tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn onto Mount Hermon Road from a driveway. Police say the Camry then struck the side of the tractor-trailer.

Both the driver and passenger of the Camry were taken by ambulance for treatment, according to MSP. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the Wicomico County crash remains under investigation.

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

