SALISBURY, Md. - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Mount Hermon Road.
Maryland State Police tell WBOC they were called to Mount Hermon Road near Airport Road just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 3 on reports of a crash.
The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed that a Toyota Camry was driving west on Mount Hermon Road when a tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn onto Mount Hermon Road from a driveway. Police say the Camry then struck the side of the tractor-trailer.
Both the driver and passenger of the Camry were taken by ambulance for treatment, according to MSP. No other injuries were reported.
Police say the Wicomico County crash remains under investigation.