PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Princess Anne police say they arrested a man for illegal possession of a gun and drugs after a traffic stop on Route 13 today.
Police say they found a Smith & Wesson M&P .38 caliber revolver equipped with laser sight in the car. They say the driver had a prior conviction and was not allowed to own the gun.
Officers say they also found the following in the car:
- Approximately 407 grams of suspected marijuana
- $1,580 in U.S. currency
- A digital scale with suspected cannabis residue
- Seventeen suspected Percocet tablets
Princess Anne police say the driver was arrested and facing multiple charges, including firearm possession and drug distribution offenses.