WILMINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police have confirmed an active shooter situation at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday that claimed the life of a Delaware State Trooper.
Details are currently limited, but police announced there was a shooter at the DMV on Hessler Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Just before 2:45 p.m., DSP said there was no longer an active shooter and one person was in custody. Governor Matt Meyer has since announced the shooter has been confirmed dead.
"We are closely monitoring the situation at the DMV in New Castle, and I want to be clear that there is no active threat to the public at this time," Meyer said. "Law enforcement acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased. State and local law enforcement are on the scene and coordinating response efforts. Please avoid the area and follow guidance from authorities. We will share updates as they are confirmed."
At about 3:40 p.m., Delaware State Police confirmed a trooper had been killed during the incident.
Details on any further injuries or victims have not yet been released.
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced the Wilmington location was closed on Tuesday until further notice. Just before 3 p.m., the DMV announced all DMV locations were closed.
"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting at the Wilmington DMV," Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride said on Tuesday afternoon. "I am praying for all of those impacted, including our brave law enforcement officers. I continue to be in touch with state officials as we all gain more information."
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.