SOMERSET CO. - A man and a woman from Painter, Virginia were arrested by Maryland State Police after an alleged incident of road rage, according to MSP.

Police say around 2 p.m. yesterday, troopers received a call about road rage involving a gun in the area of Route 13, south of Revells Neck Road in Somerset County.

Officials say the victim came up behind a blue Volkswagen with Virginia license plates. The victim told police the Volkswagen brake checked him, and then as he tried to pass the car, the driver pointed a gun at him.

MSP say no one was injured.

Police say they found the car soon after the report and pulled the car over on a traffic stop. They say they found a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested.

The driver, Kiana Chandler, was charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other related charges. 

