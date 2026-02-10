LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a 43-year-old woman.
According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving west through the crossover of Sussex Highway and Mount Zion Road in Laurel at about 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 7. At the same time, an Infiniti QX60 was driving south on Sussex Highway towards the same intersection, with a Ford Escape behind it.
As the Silverado attempted to cross Sussex Highway, police say it pulled in front of the Infiniti. The Infiniti struck the side of the Silverado, and the Ford struck the Infiniti from behind.
A passenger seated in the third-row of the Infiniti, Latisha Horsey, 43, of Milford, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Horsey succumbed to her injuries the next day.
The driver of the Infiniti, a 38-year-old woman, along with three male passengers in the Infiniti were all taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 39-year-old man, along with two child passengers, were not injured.
Delaware State Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3267.