Vanessa Parrazal

A picture of Vanessa Parrazal from her most recent birthday. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Watkins. 
SALISBURY, Md. -- Friends and family of 24-year-old Vanessa Parrazal are still reeling from a controversial arrest that took place on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
 
Still, there was hope that, despite everything, Parrazal would make it back home in time for Christmas. Friends and family were optimistic, given that Parrazal was being held only a few hours away in Baltimore and had a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 23.
 
That all changed when Parrazal was relocated to an ICE detention facility in Louisiana.
 
"We received word that the hearing most likely would not be happening, and it will not be happening as of today," said Elizabeth Watkins, a close friend of Parrazal's.
 
Watkins said the situation is "deeply upsetting". Watkins set up a GoFundMe for Parrazal's husband, Aaron Downes, to help cover legal fees and Parrazal's release. So far, the fundraiser has raised $5,672 of the $7,000 goal.
 
"We have the GoFundMe together, you know, we have the money to bring her home today," said Watkins.
 
It is now unclear whether Parrazal will receive a rescheduled hearing, said Watkins. Friends and family are working with Parrazal’s lawyers and continue to push for the 24-year-old’s release.
 
What is clear and painful for Watkins is that it’s becoming increasingly likely that her best friend won’t make it home for the holidays.
 
"Knowing that her child isn't experiencing any of the things that she's used to on a day-to-day basis and will experience a holiday completely out of the norm for her is heartbreaking and devastating to me," said Watkins. "I can't imagine how it feels to Vanessa."
 
Friends and family of Vanessa Parrazal are now hoping for a Christmas miracle. 

