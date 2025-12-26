WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have released further information on the New Castle County shooting that claimed the life of a State Trooper earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 23, police say they were called to the Karen L. Johnson Division of Motor Vehicles on Hessler Boulevard at about 2 p.m. on reports of an active shooter. The ensuing investigation revealed Rahman Rose, 44, of Wilmington, entered the DMV as a customer.
Police say Rose then approached Corporal Grade One Matthew Snook from behind and shot him with a handgun. Snook was working an overtime assignment and was stationed at the reception desk.
Snook then pushed a DMV employee out of the way and told them to run as Rose continued to open fire at him, according to investigators.
Police say Rose allowed customers to leave the building while he waited inside for police response. The suspect then fired multiple rounds at police as they approached until a New Castle County police officer fatally shot him through a window, according to authorities.
Corporal Grade One Matthew Snook was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Another state trooper was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting. A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries not sustained from gunshots, and a 35-year-old woman was evaluated for shortness of breath.
Delaware State Police continue the investigation into this shooting and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-365-8441.
A candlelight vigil for Snook is scheduled for Sunday in Georgetown.