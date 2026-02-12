FRUITLAND, MD– Wicomico County emergency crews responded to a deadly crash into Coulbourn Mill Pond on Wednesday night involving three Salisbury University students.
Officials say a Honda Civic was driving on S. Division Street when the car drove through a stop sign. According to investigators, the Civic attempted to steer through the turn of the intersection but crashed through a guardrail and into the water shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The Fruitland Fire Department, Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Special Operations and Sharptown Dive Team all responded to the scene.
Crews reportedly rescued one person on top of the car while the other two were pulled from inside the vehicle.
One patient was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and two critical patients were flown to shock trauma by Maryland State Police helicopters, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.
On Thursday, police said Matthew Garcia, 18, of Rockville, did not survive. Garcia is believed to have been driving the Civic, according to investigators.
The two passengers have been identified as an 18-year-old from Takoma Park, Md. and an 18-year-old from Washington, D.C.
Speeding may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.
On Thursday afternoon, Salisbury University confirmed that all three are students.
"Last night, we were informed of a terrible car accident involving three Salisbury University students," SU President Dr. Carolyn Lepre said in a message to the school community on Thursday. "It is with profound sadness that I share with you that we have been notified that one of the students, Matthew Garcia, has passed away as a result of that accident."
"Matthew was an international business student in the Perdue School of Business," Lepre continued. "A freshman at the University, he was a member of the AI Club. He will be missed by all of us at SU, as well as his friends and family at home. According to those closest to him, he was a good son and dedicated friend — kind-hearted, loyal, and always willing to lend a helping hand."
Lepre says classed on Friday, Feb. 13, would not be cancelled but attendance would be optional for students. Faculty would use class time for review and individual academic support to allow students to focus on care, reflection, and support, according to Lepre.
President Lepre offered the following resources for students in need of support:
-SU's Counseling Center is available to provide support for all students. To request an appointment, please call 410-543-6070 or email counseling@salisbury.edu.
-Virtual student counseling also is available through TimelyCare, including a TalkNOW option that allows students to speak with a counselor within minutes of connecting through the computer link or smartphone app.
-SU Cares offers support for students in crisis. To request an appointment, please call 410-543-6080 or email SUCARES@salisbury.edu.
-Guidance resources for faculty and staff are available through the Employee Assistance Program.
"A loss like this is devastating, and we will share more information as appropriate," Lepre said. "Please take care of yourselves and look out for one another."