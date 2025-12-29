WILMINGTON, Del. - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced its plans to pay off the mortgage of fallen Delaware State Trooper Corporal Matthew “Ty” Snook’s home.
Snook was tragically shot and killed on Dec. 23 while working an overtime assignment at the Wilmington DMV. The gunman was later fatally shot by a New Castle County police officer.
Snook was 34 and is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter.
On Monday, Dec. 29, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said they planned to have the family’s mortgage paid off by New Year’s Day.
“Corporal Snook’s final act was not to seek safety for himself, but to get someone else out of harm's way. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to stand with the family he leaves behind and ensure that his courage, selflessness, and bravery will never be forgotten,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The Snook family’s mortgage payoff will be the first of 343 planned in 2026, according to Tunnel to Towers. The mortgage payments are in honor of the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 and the 343 New York City Fire Department members lost that day.