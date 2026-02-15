CHESTERTOWN, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal house explosion in Kent County on Saturday.
Around 5:50 p.m. on February 14, the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a reported house explosion and ensuing fire in the 6900 block of Pentridge Lane. This comes after multiple calls made to 911 reported an explosion followed by a fire.
First responders on the scene reported a two-story dwelling fully involved in fire, and confirmed apparent signs of an explosion. Officials say that due to the heavy fire conditions, structural instability of the home, and uncertainty with the water supply available, the decision was made that no interior firefighting operations would be attempted.
Family members on scene advised that one person was unaccounted for. Crews remained at the home until around 3:30 a.m. on February 15 to assist the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
On Sunday, the Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the homeowner, 68-year-old Charles William Heaps, was tragically killed in the incident. Five of Heaps' family members were able to escape, according to investigators. A family pet also died in the explosion.
Officials say they believe the victim was operating near a wood stove at the time of the explosion and that propane vapors and an electrical event were involved.
"This is a tragic incident that underscores how quickly conditions inside a home can change when flammable gases or vapors are present," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "We urge residents to ensure heating equipment is properly maintained and to remain alert to any unusual odors or conditions inside their homes."
The home is considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $2,000,000.
Multiple other area resources were requested for the incident, according to officials. A fill site to supply water to the scene of the fire was established at "Paper Mill Hill." Officials say that during warmer months, nearby rivers and creeks would normally be used for this, but doing so was impossible due to icy conditions.
Due to that operation, over 100,000 gallons of water were used from Chestertown's domestic water system. Officials say this may have caused temporary discoloration in portions of the water system. As operations were winding down, a water main break also occurred in the 100 block of Flatland Road. Chestertown Water Utilities remained on scene to make repairs for most of the morning.
The following companies all responded to this tragic incident:
- Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company
- Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company
- Kennedyville Volunteer Fire Company
- Betterton Volunteer Fire Company
- Millington Volunteer Fire Company
- Galena Volunteer Fire Company
- Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company
- Crumpton Volunteer Fire Company
- Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company
- Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company
- Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company
- Goodwill Fire Company
- Kent and Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad
- Kent County EMS
- Kent County Sheriff’s Office
- Maryland State Police
- Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office
- Delmarva Power
The Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company thanks those companies for their professionalism and coordinated effort during the fire.