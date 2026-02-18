Princess Anne traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of guns and drugs

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Police say a traffic stop ended with a person arrested and the recovery of drugs, weapons, and cash.
Princess Anne Police say that traffic stop took place on Feb. 16, in the area of Beckford Avenue and Stewart Neck Road. During the stop, officers say they noted indicators consistent with criminal activity and requested assistance from a K9 unit.
Officers say they recovered multiple firearms, ammunition, suspected narcotics, and drug distribution paraphernalia, including digital scales and packaging materials. One person was found to be in possession of a firearm during the stop, according to police.
Police say they recovered the following items:
- Two firearms
- Ammunition and magazines
- Suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, Xanax, cannabis, and promethazine
- Drug distribution items, including a digital scale and packaging materials
- U.S. currency