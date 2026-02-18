Dover Police Standoff

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a 61-year-old man, ending a barricade situation on Stoney Drive Wednesday afternoon.

They say he was taken to an area hospital for self-inflicted wounds, for which he is currently being treated.

There was a strong police presence on Stoney Drive near Route 8 on Feb. 18 at about 4 p.m.

The Dover Police Department asked drivers and neighbors to avoid the area and use an alternate route while the situation is resolved. 

The department says a full news release will be provided when all details are available.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

