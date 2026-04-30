Two injured after head-on crash on Coastal Highway in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Coastal Highway was shut down for hours after a vehicle traveling the wrong way crashed into another, leaving two injured.
Ocean City Police Department says the crash happened on Thursday, April 30, around 8:40 a.m. Police say a SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway when it hit a pickup truck head-on in the area of 127th Street.
Police say prior to that crash, the SUV was involved in a minor collision near 94th Street and left the scene.
Authorities say both drivers in the Coastal Highway crash were flown to hospitals, including Christiana Hospital and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
Southbound Coastal Highway at 127th to 125th Street was closed for approximately 2 hours after that crash.