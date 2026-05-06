LEWES, Del. - A Millsboro woman died in a car crash early Wednesday morning in Lewes, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say around 1:30 a.m., a car was driving on Route 1 near Nassau Road in Lewes, coming up on a slight curve. They say the car drove off the road and hit a traffic signal support pole.
DSP say the 23-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Kenya Hernandez-Gomez, of Millsboro.
The road was closed for about three hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
DSP say the investigation is still ongoing.