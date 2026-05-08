HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a former police officer in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Police say their investigation into William Paskey, 33, currently of Harrington, began in May of 2025 after learning that Paskey invited a female victim to his home in September of 2022. During the date, DSP says Paskey became aggressive and sexually assaulted the woman, ignoring her requests to stop.
DSP says Paskey was employed as a police officer at the time, but was not on duty.
Paskey was arrested on May 5, 2026, and charged with second-degree rape. He was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
Between 2014 and 2021, Paskey was employed with multiple Delaware police departments including Dagsboro, Ellendale, and Blades. Most recently, Paskey was employed as a police officer in Ridgely, Md.
DSP says investigators believe there may be more victims and ask any additional victims or those with information to contact them at 302-698-8547.