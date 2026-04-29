OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Office of State’s Attorney for Worcester County has announced the sentencing of an Ocean City man after he was convicted of causing life-threatening injury to his wife while drunkenly operating a vessel.
According to prosecutors, Ocean City first responders were called to the area near Isle of Wight Bay and the Route 90 Bridge on June 22, 2024, on reports of a possible drowning. Authorities arrived to find witnesses rendering aid to a woman who appeared to be unconscious lying on the shore. The woman was taken to a local hospital and remained in the ICU for several days, but ultimately died from her injuries on June 30, 2024.
Investigators say the woman’s husband, Charles Richter, was located on scene showing signs of impairment. Richter reportedly told police that he and his wife had been returning home on his jet ski after visiting a local bar. Richter said the jet ski hit a wave, causing his wife to fall into the bay. Unable to get his wife back on the jet ski, prosecutors say Richter instead dragged her by her life vest through choppy water. Nearby boaters overheard the victim say she couldn’t breathe before slipping out of her life vest and becoming fully submerged, according to prosecutors.
Police say Richter had consumed multiple alcoholic drinks before operating the jet ski that night and showed a blood alcohol content of .07 several hours after operating the vessel.
On April 27, 2026, Richter, 74, was sentenced to 18 months in the Worcester County Detention Center for the conviction of causing life-threatening injury while operating a vessel impaired by alcohol.