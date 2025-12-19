OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to multiple cases involving fraudulent checks at local banks.
Police say they began their investigation on Nov. 7 and learned a suspect had been stealing checks from mailboxes in the West Ocean City area. The suspect then “washed” the checks and attempted to cash them at numerous banks across Worcester County, according to police.
On Friday, Dec. 19, police released multiple photos of the suspect. Police say the woman had been using a fraudulent Georgia driver’s license under the name Kimberly Williams and was last seen on Nov. 7 in a silver SUV with Maryland plates.
Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the case to contact them at 410-723-6610.
The Ocean City Police Department also offered the following tips to prevent check theft and fraud:
-Deposit outgoing mail inside secure post office mailboxes or hand it directly to a postal carrier.
-Monitor your mail delivery and promptly remove incoming mail.
-Consider using electronic bill pay when possible.