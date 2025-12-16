LEWES, Del. - The Sussex County Council on Tuesday approved the controversial rezoning of the Belle Mead Farm to allow for the construction of a new commercial development near Lewes.
Currently a horse farm, the roughly 40-acre Belle Mead property sits along Route 24 near the Beacon Middle School and Love Creek Elementary School. A zoning application by Belmead Farm, LLC, originally proposed to convert the property into a 125,000 sq. ft. commercial and retail space with up to 480 multi-family homes.
The proposal drew strong criticism from neighbors who cited traffic safety and congestion issues already in the area.
On Tuesday, Dec. 16, Sussex County Council approved the rezoning with several caveats. 15% of the residential aspect of the project must be reserved for affordable housing, and 50% of the forest on the land must be preserved and maintained by an arborist.
The property owners must also work with DelDOT to improve nearby roads, signals, and signage to mitigate any traffic impacts.
The rezoning ordinance passed narrowly in a 3-2 vote during Tuesday’s meeting. Sussex County Councilwoman Gruenebaum cited environmental concerns in her “no” vote, while Councilman Rieley opposed the ordinance due to expected traffic impacts.
This article will be updated.