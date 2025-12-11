DELAWARE — Animal rights organization PETA is pushing for Delaware to create a law mandating three daily dog walks from dog owners in the first state.
PETA's founder, Ingrid Newkirk, sent a letter to Delaware state legislators urging them to draft legislation mandating these daily dog walks, with one of which is required to be at least one hour long.
“For most dogs, a walk is a real relief—pun intended—a chance to sniff the neighborhood news with their sensitive snouts and to see things other than four walls, and allowing them that at least three times a day isn’t asking much,” PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk said. “PETA is asking the first state to ratify the Constitution to lead the nation in passing respectful legislation for dogs, who require mental stimulation, physical exercise, and bathroom breaks, just as their guardians do.”
The idea has left many dog owners skeptical. For Anne Crank, daily walks with her dog are already routine, but she says the decision should remain a personal one.
“Walk your dogs, play with your dogs, they need it,” she said. But she added that creating a mandate goes too far. “When I first heard it, I thought it was a joke. I don't know how it can be implemented. Some people can't walk their dogs three times a day, or aren't physically able to. I think there are too many variables to make it make sense.”
No U.S. state currently has laws requiring a set number of dog walks per day. PETA’s founder wants Delaware to become the first, arguing that three daily walks can keep dogs healthy and reduce anxiety.
"Walks provide necessary exercise that helps dogs maintain healthy joints and body weight, thereby decreasing their risk of developing issues such as heart disease and diabetes," Newkirk said.
The group also proposes fines for owners who don’t comply. Newkirk cited the town of Turin, Italy, saying dog owners there are fined if they do not walk their dogs three times a day.
“It's totally ridiculous,” Bob Pluchino, a dog owner from Lewes, said. “How is the government going to monitor something like that? Are they gonna knock on your door and check on you? The majority of people who own dogs love dogs, and they know what's best for their dog.”
PETA officials cited Delaware's state dog, which is the 'rescue dog', as one reason the state should pioneer a law like this one. Representative Bryan Shupe, who helped get the 'rescue dog' that title, said he does not think the government has the authority to mandate dog walks.
“I think it comes from the heart of somebody who wants to make sure dogs are active, but it's definitely a gross overreach of government,” said Shupe.
Shupe, who also owns a dog boarding and grooming business, encouraged pet owners to consult their veterinarians for guidance on exercise instead.
According to Shupe, for any such proposal to move forward, a legislator would need to sponsor a bill. So far, none have, and no official dog-walking legislation has been drafted in Delaware.
That letter to Delaware state legislators can be found on PETA's website.