LEWES, Del. - Police say a teenager has been arrested for a shooting that left a 10-year-old child injured.
Lewes Police Department says on Nov. 28, a suspect in the parking lot of the Jefferson Apartments, on Kings Highway, shot 30 rounds from an assault rifle at a second-floor apartment. Police say 5 people were sleeping inside at the time. According to police, a 10-year-old child who was near a window was shot in the forearm. No other people were injured. Investigators say the suspect fled in a silver vehicle.
The child victim was airlifted to Al duPont Children's Hospital in Wilmington for treatment. Police say after surgery to remove the bullet, the child was listed in serious, but stable condition.
On Dec. 9, Lewes Police Detectives arrested a 17-year-old suspect from Ellendale. They were charged with Assault 1st Degree (felony), 4 counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (felony), 4 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony), and Criminal Mischief over $5,000.
The defendant was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to the Stevenson House State Detention Facility in default of a $141,000 bail.