TAYLORS ISLAND, Md. - A nearly month-long search for a missing Chesapeake Beach boater has come to a tragic end with the recovery of his body from the waters off Dorchester County.
Lonnie James Johnson, 65, was reported missing in November after he was reported overdue to return. Johnson's boat, a 23-foot center-console vessel, was discovered near Taylors Island after authorities tracked his cell phone location.
On Thursday, Dec. 4, National Resource Police say their aviators spotted a body while conducting searches in the area around 12:30 p.m.
Johnson's body was recovered from the waters just south of the mouth of the Little Choptank River shortly after, according to police.
Multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police, US Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol, and numerous fire companies assisted in the 21-day search for Johnson.