Missing boater

(Ofc. Jeremy Elmore flies a drone from James Island to assist in the search.)

TAYLORS ISLAND, Md. - A nearly month-long search for a missing Chesapeake Beach boater has come to a tragic end with the recovery of his body from the waters off Dorchester County. 

Lonnie James Johnson, 65, was reported missing in November after he was reported overdue to return. Johnson's boat, a 23-foot center-console vessel, was discovered near Taylors Island after authorities tracked his cell phone location.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, National Resource Police say their aviators spotted a body while conducting searches in the area around 12:30 p.m.

Johnson's body was recovered from the waters just south of the mouth of the Little Choptank River shortly after, according to police.

Multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police, US Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol, and numerous fire companies assisted in the 21-day search for Johnson.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you