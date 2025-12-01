BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday night that left a vehicle damaged and is asking for the public’s help in solving the crime.
Berlin Police say they, along with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the 100 block of Flower Street on Nov. 30 at about 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There, investigators say they found a car that had been shot multiple times.
Police say they searched the area and were able to find the owners of the vehicle, who were luckily not in the car at the time. No injuries or additional damage was reported.
The Berlin Police Department is now asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 410-641-1333 or the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111.