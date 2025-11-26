WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a woman has been indicted in connection to a child's death.
Investigators said on Nov. 16 they were searching for Kiara Renee Bradford. Bradford was wanted on a Circuit Court Indictment for involuntary manslaughter, 1st degree child abuse resulting in death, 2nd degree child abuse, and other related charges.
UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. on Nov. 16, deputies say Bradford has been located.
Details are limited right now. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.