BERLIN, Md. - Multiple agencies were involved with a successful search and rescue operation in the waters off Worcester County on Wednesday night after receiving reports of a missing boater.
The Stockton Volunteer Fire Company says they were alerted to the situation just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19 after receiving initial reports that a 14-year-old was last heard from at about 3:30 p.m. The Ocean City Fire Department says the search began in the waters south o f the South Point boat ramp in Worcester County.
Along with Stockton and Ocean City, first responders from Ocean Pines, Berlin, Maryland State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service, and Worcester County Sheriff and Emergency Services all responded.
OCFD says a crew aboard Fire Boat 1 spotted the missing boater using a thermal camera and pinpointed his exact location. Maryland State Police aviation crews then illuminated the boater from the air, allowing a nearby rescue team to make contact. Stockton firefighters say their Marine 2 vessel then successfully brought the patient to shore for evaluation.
“We are grateful for the grant opportunities that were awarded to our company so we can use the state of the art equipment purchased to successfully bring someone home safely,” The Stockton Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post on Thursday. “ Your Stockton Volunteers remain ready to serve!”
“This rescue truly highlights the skill and readiness of our marine response team and the critical capabilities of Fire Boat 1 in challenging conditions,” OCFD Deputy Chief Derrick Simpson said. “Our strong partnerships with Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police Aviation, and our neighboring fire companies, and others were essential in bringing this operation to a safe conclusion.”